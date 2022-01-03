Poppies Book Club to meet Jan. 25

COURTESY PHOTO

“Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,” a book by Gail Honeyman, will be the topic of discussion at the Poppies Book Club’s Jan. 25 meeting.

The Poppies Book Club, of Poppies Arts and Gifts, is scheduled to meet on Jan. 25.

The meeting will be held at a private home in Ojai. The meeting will take place outdoors, or indoors with masks.

The event is free but participants should read the book in advance. The group discussion is open to interested adults. The book being discussed is “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,” by Gail Honeyman. The book follows the lives of eccentric characters who find themselves and each other.

Poppies Art and Gifts carries locally made jewelry, photography of Ojai and other places, paintings, pottery, décor, books by regional authors and more. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays (closed Tuesdays) at 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai.

Email tireswingstudio@gmail.com for more information, the meeting address or to be added to the book club mailing list.

– Katherine Zehnder