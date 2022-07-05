Poppies Book Club to meet July 26 in Ojai

COURTESY PHOTO

The Poppies Book Club will discuss the bestseller “Where the Crawdads Sing.”



OJAI — Members will discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” at the next meeting of Poppies Book Club. It will take place at 6 p.m. July 26 on the back patio at Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St. in Ojai.

The group discussion is free and open to interested adults, who must read the book in advance.

The debut novel by Delia Owens, a wildlife scientist and nature writer, follows Kya, who was abandoned as a child by her mother and later deserted by her father and siblings.

She became self-sufficient living in a swamp in North Carolina and studying her habitat. The story is full of heartbreak, joy and survival with suspense surrounding a mysterious murder.

For more information or to be added to the book club mailing list, email tireswingstudio@gmail.com.

— Marilyn McMahon