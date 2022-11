OJAI — A mosaic ornament class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 30 at Poppies Art and Gifts.

Mosaic artist Melissa Welch will lead the workshop on the shop’s back patio at 323 E. Matilija St. in Ojai. The fee is $48 and includes all materials to make one to three ornaments (time permitting).

Space is limited, so the store advises people to sign up now at poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

Poppies is open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December. It’s closed on holidays.

— Marilyn McMahon