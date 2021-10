OJAI — The Poppies Second Sunday Art Market will take place 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in front of Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St.

Artists will show their original work at the outdoor Ojai venue, and there’s more in the store, which carries jewelry, photos, original art, knitwear, decor, seasonal items and other works created by local artists.

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

For more information, go to poppiesartsandgfits.indiemade.com.

— Dave Mason