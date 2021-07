COURTESY PHOTO

Author Catherine Ann Jones will sign her books during the Poppies Second Sunday Art Market in Ojai.

OJAI — The Poppies Second Sunday Art Market will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in front of Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St. The Ojai event will feature a book signing with Catherine Ann Jones, author of six books. The event will also feature Bridget McKenna, the newest Poppies artist, with her sunny paintings.

Other artists will also participate in the market.

For more information, go to poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Dave Mason