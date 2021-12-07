Poppies plans Second Sunday Art Market

OJAI — Poppies Arts and Gifts will host its monthly Second Sunday Art Market from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St.

This month’s art market will feature artists Diane Paige and Holly Woolson.

Ms. Paige will present her jewelry and felted items.

Ms. Woolson will present new items, and her book will be available.

Other artists at the market will include Lee Ortega, Carol Roullard, Crystal Davis, Bridget McKenna and more.

Poppies carries locally made jewelry, pottery, photography of Ojai and other places, paintings, prints, ceramics, seasonal items, home décor and more.

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. daily.

Poppies will be closed Christmas and New Year’s Day.

For more information, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Katherine Zehnder