Poppies plans Second Sunday Art Market



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, a wooden container by Arnie Rudman is among the art at Poppies Second Sunday Art Market, set for Nov. 14. At right, Bridget McKenna’s painted wood pieces will grace the Poppies Second Sunday Art Market.

OJAI — Poppies Second Sunday Art Market will take place 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14 in front of Poppie’s Arts and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St.

Arnie Rudman and Bridget McKenna are just two of the artists who will be displaying their work inside the Ojai store.

“The art market is every second Sunday of the month and will provide holiday shoppers with unique gifts as well as opportunities to meet the artists,” owner and artist Peggie Williamson said. “Inside the store, merchandise ranges from self care products, olive oil, wall art and more, featuring over 50 local artists.”

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., and the store is closed on the holidays.

For more information or to shop online, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Katherine Zehnder