Poppies plans Sunday Art Market

OJAI — Poppies Art and Gifts will present a Sunday Art Market on Dec. 18, in time to finish holiday shopping.

Local artists and makers will display their creations in front of Poppies Art and Gifts from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai.

Visitors are invited to browse inside the store for original art, photographs, jewelry, pottery, knitted and crocheted wear, and other merchandise. Poppies Arts and Gifts also carries olive oils and flavored balsamic vinegar and assorted scented candles. Gift certificates are available.

Poppies is open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December. It’s closed on Christmas. You can shop online at poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Dave Mason