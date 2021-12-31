Poppies to feature Matton’s art in January



COURTESY PHOTOS

Heather Mattson’s art is being featured at Poppies in Ojai.

OJAI — The featured artist for Januaryat Poppies Art and Gifts is Heather Matton, known for her art of cats and dogs in clothes.

A collection of prints and greeting cards will be available at Poppies, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai.

Ms. Matton has been painting cats and dogs in clothes for more than a decade. She uses acrylic paint and glazes to bring her portraits to life. Her paintings have been exhibited in galleries and exhibited worldwide.

Poppies carries jewelry, photographs, original art, knitwear, decor, and more items made by local artists. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. It is closed New Year’s Day).

For more information or to shop online, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Katherine Zehnder