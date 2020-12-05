Poppies to hold Second Sunday Art Market

COURTESY PHOTO

Photographer Kelly Nakamaru will share her images on prints and cards at the Poppies Sunday Art Market on Dec. 13.

Customers can shop for unique holiday gifts at the Poppies Sunday Art Market this Dec. 13.

From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Poppies Arts and Gifts at 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, artists will display their handcrafted pieces, weather permitting.

Photographer Kelly Nakamaru will share her images on prints and cards, along with Crystal Davis of Sespe pottery sharing her new tableware and decorations. Other artists will join them and display their wares.

There’s also jewelry, photographs, original art, knitted wear, decor and more items made by local artists inside the shop, which follows safety protocols.

Shop hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sundays, which are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop is closed on Christmas.

Customers can also shop online 24/7 at poppiesartsandgifts.indiemade.com.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com