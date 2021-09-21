Poppies to honor photographer Stephen Adams



STEPHEN ADAMS PHOTOS

Ojai photographer Stephen Adams took these photos of the community. He will be the guest of honor during an Oct. 1 reception at Poppies in the town.

Photographer Stephen Adams will appear when First Fridays return Oct. 1 to Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St.

The Ojai resident is the local shop’s guest artist for October.

Mr. Adams is well-known for the pro bono photography he does for Ojai organizations.



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Richard Kaller and Friends will perform at the reception. At right, Stephen Adams has done a lot of pro bono photography for Ojai.

At the Oct. 1 reception, Richard Kaller and Friends will perform a mix of music from blues/light jazz to country/rock. There will be refreshments and a chance to visit with Poppies artists.

Poppies carries jewelry, photographs, original art, knitwear, decor, seasonal items and more made by local artists.

Beginning in October, store hours will be 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

For more information or to shop online, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

