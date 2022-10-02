Poppies to  host fused glass workshop

COURTESY PHOTO

Students will see what they can create with fused glass during an upcoming workshop in Ojai.

OJAI — A fused glass workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 on the back patio at Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai.

The workshop will be led by artist Paula Jennet, who has been teaching fused glass and mosaics for six years.

According to a news release, participants will create an eye-catching pendant or holiday ornament from fused glass. Cost is $50 plus $5 for materials (or $15 for dichroic).

Students will learn to use fusible glass, paint, decal transfers, and more to make a one-of-a-kind piece. Items will be fused overnight and can be collected by the end of business the following day.

Space is limited. To sign up, go to poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com .

— Katherine Zehnder