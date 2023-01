OJAI — Poppies Art and Gifts will offer workshops in the coming months, including a mosaic class prepared by Melissa Welch. Dates and details will be announced soon.

Poppies is open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai. You can shop online at poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Dave Mason