Poppies to present artist Arnie Rudman

OJAI —Guest artist Arnie Rudman and his turned-wood art will be featured from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Poppies Arts and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai.

Some of the pieces were made from wood that came from the 2017 Thomas Fire.

The event will also feature live music from Ojai musician James Baker, who will be sharing his love for comedy and fun. Mr. Baker performed at various music venues throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, as well as with local improv groups and in theatrical productions at the Ojai Art Center.

The event is free, and refreshments will be available.

For more information, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Katherine Zehnder