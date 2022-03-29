Poppies to present artist Diane Hanley

“Pretty Bird” is among the art displayed at Poppies Arts and Gifts in Ojai.

Diane Hanley is the Poppies Guest Artist for April, and her art will be displayed April 1-30 at Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai.

A reception featuring Hanley will take place April 15 from 5-7 p.m. The event is free and everyone is invited. Refreshments will be served.

Painting professionally since 1996, Ms. Hanley has exhibited her work in many solo and group shows. She will share a new collection of watercolors on canvas that she created during the pandemic.

COURTESY IMAGES

Diane Hanley has painted professionally since 1996.

“As I was limited on where I could go, I found a wonderful opportunity to walk daily in my neighborhood,” Ms. Hanley said. “All the succulents in this show are from those walks and I was inspired by the beauty all around me.”

Music for the reception will be performed by Duets by a Quartet. Members Bill Severance, Kerri Climer, Ray Magee, and Debby Finley Delamore will play country and Americana tunes.

Poppies carries jewelry, photographs, original art, knitwear, decor and more items made by local artists. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information or to shop online, visit poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

— Dave Mason