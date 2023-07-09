Popular movie series

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY UCSB ARTS & LECTURESAn audience watches a screening at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Garden. The UCSB Arts & Lectures series continues at 8:30 p.m. Friday with the movie “Alien.” Audience members can claim their space on the Santa Barbara lawn, 1100 Anacapa St., as early as noon Friday. Admission is free. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Santa Barbara News-Press: July 08, 2023 next post Man wins $1.3M jackpot at Chumash Casino Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.