Habitat for Humanity fundraiser focuses on locals

MICHAEL ELKINGTON PHOTO

Houses with porches are a rarity in Santa Barbara, but that isn’t stopping locals from posing for “Porch Portraits,” a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

Among them are Harry and Gail Gelles, the Tynes Family, Nancy Locke and Meredith Baxter and four groups who preferred to remain anonymous.

MICHAEL ELKINGTON PHOTO

LINDSAY SKUTCH PHOTO

Nancy Locke, left, and Meredith Baxter

Donating their time and talents as photographers are Christian Seaton, Ken Pfeiffer, Michael Elkington, Lise Penny Sherratt and Lindsay Skutch.

“We thought it was a great concept that was perfect for our mission, which is to help families build and improve places to call home. And what a wonderful way to highlight this moment in time.”

“When we had to cancel our planned events, especially our gala in September, because of the pandemic, we needed to find a new strategy to raise funds. We heard about a photographer on the East Coast who was taking portraits of people on their porches while keeping social distance,” said Jessica Wishan, CEO of Habitat.

Funds will be used for the nonprofit’s home repair programs for low- to moderate-income homeowners who cannot afford necessary maintenance.

People can sign up for “Porch Portraits,” by visiting www.sbhabitat.org/porch-portraits and completing the donation form — a minimum donation of $100 is requested. After they fill out the form and when they would like the photographer, they will receive confirmation of their request.

KEN PFEIFFER PHOTO

A couple poses with their dog.

“The photographers will be wearing masks and practice social distancing. They will not come inside your home or get within 6 feet of you or your loved ones,” said Ms. Wishan. “You can choose to pose the photograph however you want. Get creative! We encourage everyone to post their photos on social media and use #sbhabitat or #sbporchportraits.”

Portrait requests will be taken through the end of July, but if there is a continued interest beyond that, the date will be extended.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com

MICHAEL ELKINGTON PHOTO

FYI

For more information about “Porch Portraits” or Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, visit www.sbhabitat.org.