Portions of Victoria Street to reopen

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara will be reopening the 00 block of West Victoria Street in downtown Santa Barbara with one eastbound traffic lane in mid-May, officials said.

In May 2020, in response to the pandemic, the Santa Barbara City Council adopted an emergency ordinance to allow outdoor business activities and the temporary use of the public right of way to help businesses reopen, recover and survive. A temporary closure in the area was established in July, and the emergency ordinance that allows the continuation of outdoor business activities has been extended until March 2022, according to Jason Harris, economic development manager for the city.

The partial reopening is scheduled for the second week of May. Expanded outdoor dining in the area will remain in place, with one eastbound traffic lane traversing through the block. The traffic lane will not affect the traffic control on State Street currently in place.

— Mitchell White