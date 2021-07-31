Posh picnics

Rosewood Miramar Beach offers special al fresco dining experiences

A picnic features the Ruinart brand of Champagne in a romantic setting at Rosewood Miramar Beach. The Montecito resort is offering four special picnics with Champagne and wine brands.

As consumers continue to favor outdoor dining concepts and experiential offerings, Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito is unveiling four picnic experiences featuring world-renowned wine and Champagne brands: Chateau d’Esclans, Dom Pérignon, Krug and Ruinart.

“Each of our picnics has been created to appeal to different groups with myriad preferences,” resort manager Rick Medel said. “Regardless of what option guests select, our chefs have curated a beautiful menu of picnic fare that participants can pick and choose from to create the ultimate luxury al fresco dining experience in Montecito.”

Menu options include Dungeness Crab Cakes with Old Bay Aioli, Baba Ganoush and Rosemary Focaccia; a Tomato, Basil and Confit Artichoke Sandwich; Chickpea Shawarma Wraps; Compressed Watermelon and Tomato Salad; Peach and Burrata Salad, and Devil’s Food Chocolate Cake.

The Whispering Angel Rosé Picnic transports Rosewood Miramar Beach guests to the South of France.

Each accommodating up to 12 guests, the picnics can be enjoyed throughout the resort’s 16 acres of sprawling lawns or the pristine beach with views of the Pacific and Santa Ynez Mountains.

The picnics include:

— RuinArt Picnic: This experience offers a tasting of the art-inspired Ruinart champagne in a romantic setting. Before or after the meal, guests can take a self-guided tour of the property’s art collection, which includes more than 500 works by artists who include Norman Rockwell, Mel Bochner and Pablo Picasso.

— Krug x Vinyl Picnic: Ideal for music lovers, this rustic set-up welcomes guests with earthy tones and wood and rattan décor to enjoy Krug x Vinyl along with traditional rhythms and modern beats.

— The Iconic Dom Pérignon Picnic: Dom Pérignon creates the ultimate luxury oasis with black-and-white décor and pairings presented via theatrical rituals such as table-side oyster shucking.

— The Whispering Angel Rosé Picnic: Surrounded by accents of pink, cream and blue, this large format table side service transports guests to the South of France with Whispering Angel.



At left, the Krug x Vinyl Picnic welcomes guests with earthy tones and wood and rattan décor, along with traditional rhythms and modern beats. At right, the Iconic Dom Pérignon Picnic creates a luxury oasis.

“We are always evolving our culinary offerings at Rosewood Miramar Beach to provide our guests with experiences that speak to how they want to dine and gather today,” said Mr. Fidel. “Picnics are becoming increasingly popular these days, and we are delighted to feature the luxury wine portfolio of Moët Hennessy to take this concept to the next level.

“The four picnic offerings our teams have brought to life are as beautiful as they are indulgent, and we hope our guests enjoy them as much as we enjoyed creating them.”

