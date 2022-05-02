Positions available on Goleta boards

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is seeking applications for upcoming vacancies on the Design Review Board, Parks and Recreation Commission, Library Advisory Commission, and the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee.

Residents can apply for the following positions:

Design Review Board – one vacancy for an At-Large Member. This board meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 3 p.m., and the members are compensated $50 per meeting.

Parks and Recreation Commission – one vacancy for a commissioner. Eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta. The Commission holds six regular meetings and may hold additional meetings as needed.

Library Advisory Commission – one vacancy for a commissioner. Eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta. The Commission meets the first Monday of every month.

Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee – one vacancy for a committee member. Eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta.

Applications for all open Board and Commission vacancies may be submitted online at https://tinyurl.com/goletaboards-commissions. Applications are due by May 18 at 5 p.m. For additional information, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.

— Katherine Zehnder