Post-Memorial Day thoughts

COURTESY IMAGE

As we honor Memorial Day, I wonder if the country has become a country worthy of the sacrifices paid by so many. 

What kind of country have we become? A country where we surrender to our enemies (Afghanistan).

A country where the ideology of one political party is more important than the well-being of the country.

Where socialism is better than capitalism. Where statues of our history are torn down because they don’t fit the ideology of some. 

So, as we honor Memorial Day, I hope everyone asks themselves if the country is worthy of the price paid by so many in so many wars. 

Dennis Smith

Ventura

