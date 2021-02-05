Post offices closed on Presidents Day

In observance of Presidents Day, post offices will be closed for retail transactions Feb. 15.

There also will be no regular residential or business deliveries, but priority mail express will be delivered on Feb. 15.

Normal delivery and collection schedules will resume Feb. 16.

Stamps are available at most grocery, pharmacy and convenience stores. For 24/7 access to most postal products and services, go to www.usps.com, where you can look up a zip code, track a package, buy stamps, hold mail, print postage online, submit change of address, schedule a package pickup and find USPS locations, including self-service kiosks.

— Gerry Fall