Post offices, government buildings closed on Monday

In observance of Presidents’ Day, post offices and government buildings throughout Santa Barbara County will be closed.

Post offices will be closed for retail transactions, and there will also be no regular residential or business deliveries. Priority mail express will be delivered Monday, and normal delivery collection schedules will resume Tuesday, according to officials.

Stamps are available at most grocery, pharmacy and convenience stores. For 24/7 access to most postal products and services, go to www.usps.com, where you can look up a zip code, track a package, buy stamps, hold mail, print postage online, submit change of address, schedule a package pickup and find USPS locations, including self-service kiosks.

In addition, Santa Barbara City Hall, Goleta City Hall, other government buildings and the County Government Building will be closed in observance of the holiday. The Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Clerk-Recorder branch offices will also be closed.

School campuses will also be closed for the holiday.

— Mitchell White