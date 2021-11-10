Postal schedule for Veterans Day

In observance of Veterans Day, Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail transactions Thursday. There also will be no residential or business deliveries.

Although there will be no regular mail service, Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year and will be delivered on Thursday.

Normal delivery and collection schedules will resume Friday.

Stamps, meanwhile, are available at most grocery, pharmacy and convenience stores.

For 24/7 access to most postal products and services, go to www.usps.com, where you can look up a ZIP Code, track a package, buy stamps, hold mail, print postage online, submit a change of address, schedule a package pickup and find USPS locations including self-service kiosks.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and usps.com/postalfacts.

– Marilyn McMahon