Postal Service helps Santa with letter-writing operation

Santa Claus may do unbelievable work, but even he needs help from his elves.

The U.S. Postal Service invites the public to help the big man carry out Christmas with Operation Santa.

The operation harnesses children’s natural desire to write to Santa and pairs it with community generosity. This year, the process went nationwide.

When letters are written to Santa Claus at 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888, the U.S. Postal Service will upload children’s wishes for volunteers to adopt. It is important to include a return address so adopters can send responses and gifts.

The letters will be available starting Dec. 4. Potential adopters can browse the letters until they find one, or more, they’d like to fulfill.

Adopters go through a short registration and ID verification process beforehand. Companies and teams are also welcome to contribute.

Personal information will be hidden prior to publishing the letter.

Operation Santa began in 1912 when Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock allowed postal employees and citizens to respond to letters. It grew to include charitable organizations and now, the public.

Letters addressed to the incorrect address will not receive the help of Operation Santa.

Santa requests that the letters requesting clothing and shoes include the child’s size.

For more information, visit uspsoperationsanta.com.

