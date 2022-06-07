POWER, Alexander

The long and rich life of Alexander Power, known to most as Sandy, ended May 14th in his home outside Solvang, CA. He was 95.

Born in Redlands, CA to a New England family, Sandy attended and graduated from both The Webb School about which he spoke fondly throughout his life, and then Stanford University. He was drafted while in college and later served in the Korean War during which he was stationed for two years in Guam. In 1951 he married Heloise Bacon of Pasadena and the couple began their married life in Redlands, CA after returning from Guam. For several years Sandy designed rockets for Lockheed, then joined his childhood friend, Walker Smith, in a commercial real estate development business. In 1973 the Powers moved to Santa Ynez Valley where they raised thoroughbreds. Sandy took pride in being an investor and money manager throughout his life.

Possibly most important to Sandy was his social life. He was vibrant, fun, and generous especially when it came to entertaining. At the drop of a hat he would tell a joke or pull out a guitar or ukulele and sing an old cowboy song, a funny folk song from the 1930s, a sea shanty, a Mexican love song. He was devoted to his friends and relatives and loved gathering them together. His social circles included lifelong friends from his southern California sailing days, Rancheros Vistadores, the Los Alamos Society, the boards of Santa Barbara Natural History Museum, Laguna Blanca School, California Thoroughbred Breeders Association and the Santa Ynez Hospital. In Santa Ynez restaurants and businesses he would be greeted warmly by both customers and staff. At his favorite local coffee shop he charmed the baristas who asked what he would like. “Surprise me!” he would reply.

Sandy lead a wonderful life accented by a high degree of intellectual curiosity. He dug deeply into heavy books on history, science, and classical music which he took pleasure in discussing. He enjoyed bird watching, travel, sailing and natural history. He was fortunate to spend his life in a landscape and community that nourished him.

Sandy is survived by his wife of 71 years, Heloise Power, his daughter Callie Power Kindrish, grandson Julian Kindrish, granddaughter-in-law Khoury Ibrahim, and beloved cat, Orkitty.

His many friends and relatives miss him dearly and are grateful for the inspiration and joie de vivre he brought to our lives. Any donations to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History made in his honor would be welcome.