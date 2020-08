GOLETA — Three hundred and ninety-six Southern California Edison customers were left without power Monday afternoon.

The outage, which affected the Old Town area, began at 2:20 p.m. in Old Town Goleta after a Southern California Edison equipment failure, a spokeswoman told the News-Press.

She said the affected area was between Fairview and Nectarine avenues and between Hollister Avenue and Alondra Drive.