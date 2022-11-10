POWER, Heloise

On October 2nd, longtime Santa Ynez resident and thoroughbred breeder, Heloise Power, known mostly as Weezie, died peacefully in her bedroom overlooking the valley and Santa Ynez River. She was 95. In several respects she died as she had lived: in beautiful surroundings, in a dignified and private way, on her own terms. Her only daughter, Callie Power Kindrish, only grandson, Julian Kindrish, daughter-in-law, Khoury Ibrahim, loyal caregiver, Crystal Carlos, and beloved cat, Orcutty, were at her bedside. An enviable end to an enviable life.

Weezie was born in Pasadena, CA., a fourth generation Californian and eldest daughter of John and Heloise Bacon who came to Santa Barbara often as she grew up and moved there permanently in the 1950s. She attended Westridge, and Polytechnic schools in Pasadena, Ethel Walker School in Connecticut, and Smith College where she studied English literature and French. After college she spent a year in Paris.

Beginning when her grandfather gave ponies to Weezie and her two brothers, horses played a big role in her life. She was a great lover of animals in general, and of horses especially. As a child she would ride her pony to the beach, into the mountains above Santa Barbara, in the Fiesta parade and throughout her life.

In 1949 Weezie met Sandy Power in Pasadena. They married at her parents’ garden in Montecito and soon moved to Guam where Sandy was stationed during the Korean War. It was an idyllic time in their marriage. They lived in a Quonset hut and kept a land crab as a pet. Weezie collected beautiful shells on the beaches.

After the war the Powers moved to Redlands, CA, Sandy’s hometown. In 1965 they purchased a ranch outside Julian, CA and began breeding Thoroughbreds. Weezie spent much of her life studying Thoroughbreds, and their bloodlines. She loved the breed and took great care of her heard of mares. She was respected in the industry for producing successful race-horses while treating them humanely.

In 1973 the Powers moved to Santa Ynez where they bought a piece of what was then Rancho San Fernando Rey near Lake Cachuma. Both were lovers of the valley, it’s scenery, wildlife, history and community.

Weezie was blessed with a good mind and a great curiosity about the world. She loved to read and was always well informed about a great many subjects that she loved to share. She applied her intellect and her excellent education to gardens, literature, travel, and history- particularly that of California. Her home in the hills above Solvang was full of books and artwork, shells and many things that spoke of a rich and interesting life and a love of entertaining.

Many will remember Weezie for her generosity. She supported numerous individuals and causes, went to significant lengths to help people pursue education and careers by making strategic introductions and donations. Her primary causes were education in Santa Barbara County’s hispanic population and the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

Weezie was known for her directness, strong opinions, elegance, and a unique style and sophistication in her speech. She especially loved her cousins and friends and would invite them in for a glass of chardonnay. When a juicy subject came up she would lean in and exclaim “Do tell!”

Weezie is buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard and is dearly missed by those us who were fortunate enough to have known and been inspired by her.