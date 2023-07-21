Power of mariachi

Daughter uses special music to connect with her mother in PCPA production

“American Mariachi” is being performed through July 29 at Allan Hancock College. More performances will take place in August at the Solvang Festival Theater.

Lucha Morales discovers that music is a powerful way to connect with her mother, Amalia Morales, who has dementia.

“When they play this 45 (rpm) record, her memory seems to jump back, and she starts singing this song,” said Christen Celaya, who plays Lucha in PCPA’s production of “American Mariachi.”

And that inspires Lucha to recruit others to form a mariachi band to play the song — “Mi Rosa Como Ninguna,” which means “A Rose Like No Other” — for her mother.

That’s the story in playwright Jose Cruz Gonzalez’s “American Mariachi,” which PCPA is performing through July 29 at the Marian Theatre at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. Additional PCPA performances are taking place Aug. 4-27 at the Solvang Festival Theater.

The story takes place in the 1970s with flashbacks to previous decades, and Ms. Celaya said the story is an emotional one.

“The thing I’m hearing that is surprising people is how quickly you go from laughing to crying,” the Santa Maria actress told the News-Press this week. “It is both a comedy and a tearjerker.”

Not unlike a famous play that was adapted into a 1989 movie starring Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, Sally Field and Shirley MacLaine.

“I think ‘Steel Magnolias’ is a really good comparison,” Ms. Celaya said. “We were making ‘Steel Magnolias’ jokes during rehearsals.”

Like “Steel Magnolias,” “American Mariachi” features scenes in a beauty salon.

But the playwright leaves it up to each theater company to decide on the geographical location for the story. Not surprisingly, PCPA chose the Central Coast.

“For the Santa Maria and Central Coast natives, there are some Easter eggs for the audience find,” Ms. Celaya said, referring to decor and signs. “It’s very clearly set on the Central Coast.”

She added that the cast, including herself, is actually playing instruments live on stage as their characters learn to perform mariachi music. That has meant actors learning how to play mariachi instruments for the first time.

Ms. Celaya had an advantage in that regard. Her character plays the violin, and she learned to play that instrument when she first performed in “American Mariachi” in 2019 with the Arizona Theatre Company.

“I was advocating for PCPA to include it in their season because this show really speaks to our Mexican-American community and the greater Latin American community,” she said.

In “American Mariachi,” Lucha goes to her grandfather to teach her how to perform the mariachi song her mother loves. But he tells her that he must teach her the entire craft of mariachi music, and there’s a lot of mariachi music in the production.

It’s the kind of music that empowered the childhood of Ms. Celaya, who’s Mexican-American.

“Mariachi is a big part of the Mexican tradition,” said the Los Angeles County native, who earned her bachelor’s in theater and literature in 2009 at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and her master’s in acting in 2016 at the University of Washington in Seattle. “You can expect to hear it on car rides or when it’s time to clean the house.

“It’s very passionate music. It doesn’t hold back,” Ms. Celaya said. “Mariachi puts the yearning of being human before any superficial aesthetic.”

The play and its music also strike a chord with Blanca Araceli, a TV and movie actress who portrays Amalia, Lucha’s mother.

“I love it,” Ms. Araceli told the News-Press. “We keep discovering things about our characters and other people’s characters.”

She said Amalia is like other Latino mothers.

“It (the play) reminds me of the strong women they are. They keep the house; they love their families,” said Ms. Araceli, a Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico native who emigrated to the U.S.

Ms. Araceli — who was the voice of the emcee in the 2017 Disney-Pixar movie “Coco” and has acted on TV shows such as “The Neighborhood,” “The Connors” and “American Horror Story” — noted that “American Mariachi” reminds her of her own mother and aunt. “Women like that are full of life, and whenever they see a problem, they look for a solution. They keep their family together.”

The Los Angeles actress said the audience has reacted positively to the story about the human condition.

“The first preview (show) we had, we had this amazing couple who gave one of the best compliments I’ve heard in a very long time,” Ms. Araceli said.

“They said, ‘I’ve been coming here for 26 years, but no one has ever touched my heart in the way you did. You broke my heart, but in a good way.’ ”

