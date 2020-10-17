POWERS, Mary Ann (Sinclair)

Died October 10, 2020, two weeks shy of her 98th birthday. She was born on October 28, 1922 in Dayton, Ohio. She moved with her family to Beverly Hills, and graduated from Westlake School and UCLA. She married Jack Sinclair with whom she had nine children: Libby, Deke, Ann, Scott, Mary Betts, Neil, Sandy, John Daniel and Smith. She earned a Master’s from UCSB in her 50s and spent the next two years in the Peace Corps in Honduras. She married again to Harry Powers with whom she shared happy years. She is survived by her children as well as 27 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Donations in her name to Navajo Nation COVID-19 Relief Fund: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.