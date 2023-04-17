PPF announces this year’s PROUD Prom

GOLETA — PROUD Prom, put on by Pacific Pride Foundation, is a formal event designed for LGBTQ+ junior high and high school students to come together, express themselves, and celebrate in a safe and inclusive environment.

This year’s PROUD Prom will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. May 13 at the Direct Relief warehouse in Goleta.

The event is open to all junior high and high school students, including homeschooled youth, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Straight and cisgender allies are also welcome to attend.

Thanks to Direct Relief, the event is free. And due to limited space, early registration is encouraged.

Volunteers for PROUD Prom are also welcomed.

To register for PROUD Prom or to volunteer, go to pacificpridefoundation.org.

— Caleb Beeghly