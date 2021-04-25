Praise for Santa Barbara Soft Wash

Just reporting a good experience with Santa Barbara Soft Wash. I called for a free home estimate. Zack Shipman arrived on time, checked my home and gave me a free estimate to soft wash the premises.

My exterior walls are now free of cobwebs, clean and soft washed. My rain gutters are clean inside, and the gray matter on the outside is gone. The outside of my windows and screens are clean. I do have to contact someone to clean the inside of the windows.

This polite businessman has worked steadily for over eight hours. I highly recommend this service.

Judy Burtsfield

Santa Barbara