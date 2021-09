COURTESY PHOTO

John Davies

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Community Prayer Breakfast is set to take place Sept. 30 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

This year’s breakfast will feature a message from keynote speaker John Davies, the CEO of one of the nation’s top PR firms. The event will begin at 7:30 a.m.

To register for the breakfast, visit santabarbaraprayerbreakfast.org/page-18064.

— Madison HIrneisen