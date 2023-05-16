Pre-Fiesta excitement

La Primerva raises more than $40,000 for Old Spanish Days

PHOTO BY FRITZ OLENBERGER / COURTESY OLD SPANISH DAYS

World-renowned Spanish flamenco dancer Patricia Guerrero performs at La Primavera at El Paseo Restaurant.

At the historic El Paseo Restaurant on Saturday, a sold-out crowd was in for an exciting and memorable night of history, dance and community, all while raising more than $40,000 for Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.

David Bolton, El Presidente of Old Spanish Days, told the News-Press that this is the largest amount of money raised by a single event in Fiesta history.

In 1919, the La Primavera Association was created, and the annual La Primavera celebration has entertained the Santa Barbara community since then.

The goal was to host a spring festival to honor the memory of the early Spanish and pioneer days of California. The La Primavera Association is also the origin of the present-day Old Spanish Days.

The evening started at the adjacent historic Casa De La Guerra, where guests were treated to folklórico regional dances of Mexico as well as early California dance with live musicians. The reception culminated with people re-enacting the Theodore Van Cina painting Fandango, which portrays a festive dance scene that took place during the three-day wedding of Don Jose De La Guerra’s daughter, Anita, to Alfred Robinson.

Guests then made their way into the historic El Paseo Restaurant where a flamenco show awaited.

PHOTO BY ISAAC HERNANDEZ / COURTESY OLD SPANISH DAYS

La Primavera includes Folklórico regional dances of Mexico.

A blessing by Ernestine Ignacio De Soto, Chumash Barbareño elder and 2023 Fiesta Parade grand marshal, kicked off the Four Nations meal, which was made to honor the Chumash, Spain, Mexico and the United States — the four nations that have governed Santa Barbara.

The highlight of the evening was the flamenco dance show that wowed the crowd.

The dance featured the first official dances of 2023 Spirit of Fiesta Jack Harwood and 2023 Junior Spirit of Fiesta Olivia Nelson. Matthew Peterson treated the crowd with his singing from new Fiesta sponsor, Opera Santa Barbara.

Manuel Gutierrez also performed a powerful flamenco dance to live music. The headliner of La Primavera, Spanish flamenco artist Patricia Guerrero, brought the evening to a close with a flamenco dance after traveling to Santa Barbara from Spain.

PHOTO BY ISAAC HERNANDEZ / COURTESY OLD SPANISH DAYS

Guests are greeted by 2023 El Presidente David Bolton, Primer Caballero Gonzalo Sarmiento, Spirit of Fiesta Jack Harwood and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Olivia Nelson.

TourSpain was the evening’s title sponsor and, with the support from community members in attendance, will help fund the free Fiesta events in August.

“TourSpain wanted to show the Santa Barbara community the experience of Spain,” Mr. Bolton told the News-Press.

El Presidente Bolton emceed, and KEYT-TV reporter John Palminteri was the auctioneer for the limited edition 2023 posters that were printed on metal.

The next fundraiser will be Fiesta Ranchera, which will be held June 15 at Rancho La Patera gardens in Goleta.

Then on July 30, La Recepción del Presidente at the historic Santa Barbara Club will feature the “Four Nations Dinner” honoring the Chumash, Spain, Mexico and the United States.

Fiesta will take place Aug. 2-6 at various Santa Barbara venues.

Tickets are on sale now at www.sbfiesta.org/tickets.

