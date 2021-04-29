Pre-teen fashion designer donates to environmental nonprofits

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara pre-teen Reese Large folds shirts and hoodies she designed as part of her clothing brand Real Life.

Reese Large, a student at La Colina Junior High, made her first donations to eco-friendly nonprofits after selling shirts and hoodies she designed.

She started her clothing company Real Life in late December, pledging a portion of sales from each design to nonprofits. She hoped to combine her loves of fashion and the earth.

“I think that creating Real Life, and this first donation, is a step in the right direction,” Reese said in a news release. “It is because of the support from my amazing customers that Real Life was able to make such a generous donation to these worthy nonprofit organizations. A little faith and love can go a long way.”

Her “Surf’s Up” and “Let’s Scuba” designs raised $500 for Project Aware, an organization that works with scuba divers to protect the ocean.

The “Lake Life” sales garnered $150 for the American Eagle Foundation, which protects bald eagles. She chose the organization because of the eagles she saw while at her family’s lake house.

Reese looks forward to new partnerships and recently started selling her apparel in the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum store. She will launch a new design inspired by the museum soon.

For more information about Real Life, go to wearreallife.com or @wearreallife on Instagram.

— Annelise Hanshaw