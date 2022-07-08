Preliminary CBP data of apprehensions, gotaways at U.S. southern border total 247,330 for June

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — Preliminary data obtained by The Center Square from a U.S. Border Patrol agent show apprehensions and “gotaways” at the southern border totaled 247,330 in June.

This includes 197,321 encounters/apprehensions and at least 50,009 gotaways.

The preliminary data excludes Office of Field Operations data, meaning the official numbers, once released, will be higher, although U.S. Customs and Border Protection doesn’t make the got-away data public.

“Gotaways” is the official term used by Border Patrol to describe foreign nationals who enter the U.S. illegally and don’t surrender at ports of entry but intentionally seek to evade capture from law enforcement.

Last month, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported the highest monthly total of apprehensions at the southern border in recorded U.S. history of 239,416. That excludes gotaways, which totaled at least 70,793.

In April, CBP reported 235,478 total encounters/apprehensions; in March, 222,239; in February, 165,902; in January, 154,816. The totals all exclude gotaway data.

As in nearly all months, the Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley sectors in Texas experienced the most traffic last month.