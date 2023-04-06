Preliminary data: Nearly 245,000 apprehensions, gotaways at southwest border in March

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Nearly 245,000 foreign nationals were apprehended or reported as gotaways after illegally entering the southwest border in March, according to preliminary data obtained by The Center Square.

“Gotaways” refers to those known and reported to illegally enter the U.S. primarily between ports of entry, who intentionally evade capture by law enforcement and don’t return to Mexico. In March, gotaways totaled at least 74,924, with the greatest numbers reported in the Tucson Sector of Arizona, followed by the El Paso Sector, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties.

Due to a combination of factors, cartel-driven illegal entry is shifting west into Arizona and increasingly in California. However, the El Paso Sector led all southwest border sectors with the greatest number of apprehensions of at least 39,785 last month.

Despite claims made by Biden administration officials, March numbers were higher than January and February, continuing the trend where each month sees greater numbers than the previous month.

The preliminary March data was obtained by The Center Square from a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent. The agent provided the information on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation; it only includes Border Patrol data and excludes Office of Field Operations data.

February apprehensions and gotaways totaled at least 205,032 and January numbers totaled at least 215,998, according to the data. Official CBP January data and February data were higher than preliminary data first reported by The Center Square because they include Office of Field Operations data. Overall, February saw a 2% increase from January. All CBP data would be higher if gotaways were included in official data it publicizes.

Apprehensions refer to those who illegally enter the U.S. and surrender or are caught by BP agents. The gotaway data reflects where foreign nationals are detected illegally entering the U.S., at the Mexican border or farther north in the interior.

Not all gotaways are recorded because not all are identified, meaning the number of those illegally entering the U.S. is expected to be much greater than reported.