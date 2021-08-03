Preliminary hearing begins in Kristin Smart case



COURTESY PHOTOS

Paul Flores, left, was arrested April 13 for the alleged murder of Kristin Smart. Ruben Flores, right, is facing a charge of accessory to murder.

The preliminary hearing of Paul Flores and Ruben Flores began Monday morning in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Paul Flores is accused of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart during an attempted rape. Ruben Flores, Paul’s father, allegedly helped conceal the crime.

The hearing is expected to last three weeks, an unusually long duration for this step in the judiciary process.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle began by calling up Denis Smart, Kristin’s mother.

The prosecution established a loving picture of the Smart family prior to Kristin’s disappearance, as Mrs. Smart shared memories of her daughter.

Defense Attorney Robert Sanger (representing Paul Flores) asked Mrs. Smart whether Kristin talked about boyfriends or modeling aspirations, according to “Your Own Backyard” podcast host Chris Lambert.

Defense Attorney Harold Mesick (Ruben Flores’ attorney) cross-examined Mrs. Smart about her daughter’s apparent taste for Taco Bell, alleging Kristin was spotted at several Taco Bell restaurants.

According to media reports, Mr. Mesick asked if she was aware that Kristin briefly went missing while lifeguarding in Hawaii. She said, “no.”

Both defense attorneys asked to retain the right to call Mrs. Smart as a witness again.

The prosecution must prove there is enough evidence during a preliminary hearing before the case is tried.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com