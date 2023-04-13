Preliminary hearing delayed in carjacking case

An alleged Santa Maria gang associate will return to court next month to set a date for his preliminary hearing on felony charges of carjacking and evading a pursuing police officer in connection with a Jan. 30 incident at Ross Dress 4 Less on Betteravia Road.

Saul Dolores-Morelos, 19, had been scheduled to undergo his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, after which a judge would have decided whether his case should proceed to trial.

But it didn’t happen.

“Mr. Dolores’ case was continued to 5/23/23 for a preliminary hearing setting,” Deputy District Attorney Bryant Estep said. “He waived time through the month of June.”

Mr. Dolores-Morelos pleaded not guilty to the charges on April 5.

He was identified by Santa Maria Police Detective Cole Whitney as a suspect in the armed carjacking following his March 29 arrest by Santa Maria police in connection with the beating of two people and robbery of their personal property earlier that morning. A third person was robbed, too.

The complaint against the defendant alleges that he used a BB gun in the commission of the Jan. 30 carjacking “for the benefit of, or at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang, to witt: West Park, with the specific intent to promote, further, or assist in criminal conduct by gang members.”

He also is charged with evading an officer and willful disregard by operating a vehicle with the intent to evade, flee or otherwise elude a pursuing a police officer following the Jan. 30 carjacking.

Mr. Dolores-Morelos was named a suspect in the Jan. 30 carjacking during the investigation following the March 29 robbery.

At approximately 12:41 a.m. March 29, Santa Maria police patrol officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East Jones Street regarding a robbery that had just occurred. Officers responded and located three adult victims of robbery, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

“Two victims reported being physically assaulted before personal property was forcibly taken from them by the suspects (small group of juveniles and/or young adults),” Sgt. Rios said. “During the commission of the crime, one of the suspects brandished a firearm.”

The suspects left the area in a vehicle that collided with a parked vehicle while fleeing the scene, Sgt. Rios said.

Patrol officers’ investigation led to a suspect vehicle being identified. At approximately 1:14 a.m., officers located and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Mr. Dolores-Morelos, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was ultimately arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and robbery. Vehicle damage to the suspect vehicle was also tied to the parked vehicle that was hit while fleeing the scene.

The complaint against him does not include any charges pertaining to the beating and robbery because that police investigation is ongoing.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com