Preliminary hearing set in Kristin Smart case

A preliminary hearing in the case against Paul Flores, charged with the murder of Kristin Smart, and Ruben Flores, charged with accessory to murder, is set for July 6 after a pre-preliminary hearing Monday.

Another pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle estimated 12 full days for the preliminary hearing, which is a shorter pre-trial proceeding for prosecutors to present evidence and witnesses.

“We have discovered substantial material to the defense already, and there’s going to be additional discovery as the investigation is ongoing, and we will provide it as soon as we get it,” Mr. Peuvrelle told Judge Craig Van Rooyen.

The defense attorneys did not react to Mr. Peuvrelle’s comment.

