PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP : Lompoc has a Canley-do attitude in 19-9 win over Dons

Sheldon Canley scored a pair of long touchdowns — one on a run and the other on a pass — to help Lompoc complete a short but undefeated football season, 19-9, at Santa Barbara High’s Peabody Stadium on Friday.

The Dons (1-2), who had two of their five games canceled by COVID-19 protocol, jumped ahead twice in the first half. They scored early in the game on a safety after a high punt snap by the Braves.

Canley rallied Lompoc (4-0) with a 35-yard TD run with 10:10 to go in the second quarter.

Santa Barbara responded with a scoring drive of its own, with Wisconsin-bound quarterback Deacon Hill running it in from three yards out.

The Braves see-sawed back ahead when sophomore Cavin Ross threw a scoring pass to Elijah Perkins on fourth down and 14 yards to go from the Dons’ 34-yard line.

DP’s Jacob Perez, center, is mobbed by his teammates after catching an interception during Friday’s game.

Lompoc’s defense kept the lead at 13-9 when it stopped Santa Barbara cold on fourth-and-one from the seven-yard line just before halftime.

Both defenses dug in during the second half. Canley, however, sealed the win for the Braves on a tackle-breaking, 65-yard TD run with just 2:19 remaining.

DOS PUEBLOS 34, SAN MARCOS 24

The Chargers were able to spring forward with spring football, with Naythan Bojorquez portending a bright future for Dos Pueblos.

The 5-foot-10 and 220-pound sophomore running back pounded his way into the end zone for a pair of touchdowns to lead DP to its come-from-behind victory at Scott O’Leary Field.

The Chargers’ defense was on Cruz control with seniors Daniel Santa Cruz and Alonzo Cruz helping them rally from a halftime deficit of 17-10.

“Daniel Santa Cruz played an amazing game at outside linebacker,” coach Doug Caines said. “And Alonzo Cruz was absolutely phenomenal, with four or five pass breakups and big hits. He really locked in.”

Santa Cruz also rushed for a touchdown and was awarded the Jeff Hesselmeyer Memorial Player of the Game Trophy.

San Marcos (1-3) jumped out to leads of 7-0 and 10-7. Senior quarterback Rhys Morgan had a big night for the Royals, throwing a pair of touchdowns to George Tracewell and another to Lance Bermudes. Adrian Alaniz also kicked a field goal for San Marcos.

But DP rallied ahead 17-10 by halftime, getting the first of Gregory Tripathi’s two field goals.

Andrew Pineda also caught a touchdown pass from Chargers’ quarterback Josiah Severson.

SANTA YNEZ 67, CABRILLO 0

Bennett Redell threw for 154 yards and four touchdowns while breaking the school record for career TDs.

Logan Ast was a three-way threat for the Pirates (3-1), rushing nine times for 80 yards, catching four passes for 110 yards and three TDs, and throwing a TD to Deklan Pollenz.

Cam Prendergast caught the other touchdown throw and returned an interception 50 yards for another score. Cash McClurg rushed for a TD and 54 yards on just five carries while Canyon McClurg ran 38 yards for a TD on a reverse.

