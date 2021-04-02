PREP ROUNDUP : Hill scores three times as Dons win home opener

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTO

Santa Barbara’s Miguel Unzueta points to the camera as the Dons take the field for the first time at the newly renovated Peabody Stadium.

Deacon Hill ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as Santa Barbara High celebrated a grand opening of Peabody Stadium with a 34-12 football victory over Hueneme Thursday night.

Hill rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries and completed 12-of-22 passes for 124 yards.

A high punt snap set up Santa Barbara’s first touchdown. Justin Perez tackled the Hueneme punter for an 11-yard loss at the Vikings’ own 34-yard line.

Hill scored on the next play, taking a quarterback keeper around the left end and then cutting inside Anthony Loza’s block for the 34-yard touchdown run.

Hill went to the air to set up the Dons’ next score, completing three straight passes for first downs. Ty Mongomery capped the drive with an eight-yard TD run to start the second quarter.

Anthony Lopez capped the first half by intercepting a pass and returning it 58 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown as time expired.

Lopez intercepted another Viking pass late in the third period. Hill cashed in the possession with a 62-yard scoring march. He capped it with his second TD run of the night on a three-yard plunge.

Hill also threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Robert Boyton with 3:20 to go.

Hueneme scored both of its touchdowns in the fourth period.

It marked the first football game at Peabody Stadium since Oct. 7, 2016. The facility, first constructed in 1924, was rebuilt at a cost of $39 million.

BISHOP DIEGO 23, SIMI VALLEY 20

The Cardinals were able to hold off a late-game rally by Simi Valley to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Bishop opened a 16-0 lead through the first two quarters. Marcus Chan scored on a rushing touchdown and also caught a pass for a score. Logologo Vaa converted a safety to open the scoring.

Simi Valley (2-1) scored a pair of touchdowns to make it 16-13, but Chan struck again, this time with a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown helped the Cardinals open their lead to 23-13.

Simi Valley scored with 4:28 left, but Bishop was able to run out the clock and close out the game. Official stats were not available.

PREP BASEBALL

Dos Pueblos’ Joe Talarico, left, places a tag on San Marcos’ Joaquin Sandoval during Thursday’s game. The Chargers won 2-0.

DOS PUEBLOS 2, SAN MARCOS 0

Jordan Rico, Kyle Spink and Kellan Montgomery combined on a three-hit shutout as the Chargers defeated the Royals at Joe Mueller Field in a Santa Barbara Tournament game.

Rico pitched the first 5 2/3 innings, striking out three, while Spink got the final out in the sixth inning.

The sophomore reliever got the win after DP (2-3) scored both of its runs in the top of the seventh. Montgomery led off the inning with a walk and scored on a single by Ryan Speshyock. Greg Marmo singled home the Chargers’ other run.

Henry Manfredonia pitched six shutout innings for San Marcos (4-1). He also rapped a double for one of San Marcos’ three hits. Aidan Mandel and Emmett Speake had the Royals’ other two hits.

San Marcos did win Wednesday’s tournament game at Righetti, 8-2, with starting pitcher Chase Hoover allowing just three hits with nine strikeouts in five innings. Cole Schoenwetter and Aiden Johnson each pitched an inning of relief.

San Marcos got two hits apiece from Manfredonia, Nicky Fell, Joaquin Sandoval, and Brendon Cekada.

SANTA BARBARA 15, RIGHETTI 2

The Dons erupted for nine runs in the fifth inning to pull away for their Santa Barbara Tournament victory.

Luke Wechsler earned the pitching win, allowing just two hits and no runs through four innings.

Vince Gamberdella, Jack Holland and Jordan Harris had two hits apiece for Santa Barbara.

BOYS SOCCER

SAN MARCOS 4, HUENEME 2

A.J. Ranni rallied the Royals, recording a hat trick and assisting Sergio Diaz for the Royals’ other goal as they improved their record to 2-0.

“A.J. scored three great goals all in the run of play, and that is hard to do,” San Marcos coach Paul McLean said. “He was buzzing everywhere he went but his finishing was composed and fantastic.

“As a senior captain, A.J. epitomizes everything San Marcos Soccer is about. He brings 100% effort to everything, he puts the team first above his own interests, he gets the best from his teammates by encouraging them. We are thrilled for him to have a night like this his senior year.”

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

BISHOP DIEGO 3, CABRILLO 0

Kai Morphy had 14 kills on 20 swings and two service aces as the unbeaten Cardinals defeated Cabrillo 25-10, 25-12, 25-15.

Bishop (3-0) hit .352 as a team with 16 aces, with freshman Jacob Wilson serving a team-high three. Oliver Fowler anchored the serve-receive and defense with a 2.73 passer rating and nine digs.

“I’m very pleased with our guys and how they are getting the job done so far,” coach Dillan Bennett said. “We have three tough tests next week against Oxnard, St. Joseph’s and Camarillo — all higher-division teams in the Southern Section — and I’m happy our guys are going to get to see strong teams and have that experience heading into the meat of our season.”

GIRLS SOFTBALL

SAN MARCOS 8, RIGHETTI 2

Allie Fryklund pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and rapped two hits of her own to lead the Royals at Righetti in their season opener.

Freshman Caitlyn Early also had two hits while Kamilah Morales contributed a two-run triple.

SANTA BARBARA 7, BISHOP DIEGO 6

Amanda Holguin hit two doubles and a single and Alyssa scored three runs while going 2-for-3 to lead the Dons. Starting pitcher Andrea Gonzalez allowed just one run and five hits in four innings.

Bishop rallied from a 6-1 deficit to come within one run of Santa Barbara, scoring three times in the sixth and two in the seventh. Lily Simolon had a double and a single for the Cardinals while Lucy Plowman also rapped a pair of hits.

BOYS TENNIS

CARPINTERIA 13, ST. BONAVENTURE 5

Ian Thomas and Zaiden Juarez went 3-0 at the No. 1 position as the Warriors won seven of the nine doubles points. Austin and Max Stone both went 2-0 in singles before being subbed out.

GIRLS TENNIS

CARPINTERIA 13, HUENEME 5

Zahra Porinsh and Silke Leonard both swept their three singles matches while Neida Garcia went 2-1 as the Warriors improved their Citrus Coast League record to 3-0.

