Prescribed burn scheduled for today

A prescribed pile burn of approximately one acre of brush is set to take place today near Painted Cave Road in southern Santa Barbara County.

The prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department with Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD and the California Air Resources Board in order to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.

Anyone who smells smoke is advised to take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. These precautions are especially important to children, older adults and those with heart and lung conditions. Anyone who is particularly sensitive to smoke is advised to consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows. Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Those in the area are also advised to exercise caution when driving near prescribed burns.

A portable air monitor will be set up nearby to monitor air quality conditions.

Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation. The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website at https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php.

– Katherine Zehnder