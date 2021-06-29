Presentation to discuss Santa Ynez Valley groundwater

Santa Ynez Valley residents are invited to a discussion on the region’s groundwater.

WE Watch and the Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society are hosting a presentation by Bill Buelow of the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District on the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.

The speaker will discuss the three Groundwater Sustainability Plans that are currently being developed for the Santa Ynez River Basin and will be submitted to the state in January.

The session will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. July 8.

Most of the water used in the Santa Ynez Valley comes from groundwater sources, not from Lake Cachuma or imported State Water Project sources, according to a news release from the Natural History Society.

Prior to 2015, California was the only western state without groundwater regulations until the state legislature passed the act requiring local jurisdictions to develop a sustainability plan for every groundwater basin.

Development of the plans is being coordinated by valley’s Water Conservation District in conjunction with seven other local water agencies, including the cities of Solvang, Buellton and Lompoc; SYRWCD-ID No. 1; Vandenberg Village Community Services District; Mission Hills Community Services District; and the Santa Barbara County Water Agency.

Mr. Buelow is a geologist and project manager who is involved in the research, data collection, data analysis and interagency coordination that will result in the submission of three separate sustainability plans for the Santa Ynez River Basin’s western (Lompoc), central (Buellton) and eastern (Solvang and Santa Ynez) management areas.

The public is invited to the free online presentation, but pre-registration is required, as the sponsor’s Zoom account is limited to the first 100 registrants. Register at: us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QiNxz8EQT52lqknIn6dxkg.

Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the July 8 webinar.

Registrants will be able to participate in a question-and-answer period immediately following Mr. Buelow’s presentation as well.

Mr. Buelow is the groundwater program manager at the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, a special district established in 1939 to protect water rights in the Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys.

The Water Conservation District should not be confused with Improvement District No. 1 (ID-No. 1), which is a water purveyor in the Santa Ynez-Solvang-Los Olivos area.

For more information, go to www.santaynezwater.org or the state’s website: water.ca.gov/programs/groundwater-management/sgma-groundwater-management.

For information about the Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society, go to www.syvnature.org.

For more information on WE Watch, a nonprofit focused on environmental issues, visit www.we-watch.org and WE Watch’s water issues website: www.we-watch.org/water-issues-work-group.

