Presentations created for Medicare recipients

The Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will sponsor free virtual presentations for people looking to better understand Medicare benefits.

The presentations will be a comprehensive introduction to Medicare. Some of the topics include what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans and retiree health plan considerations.

The presentations will take place at 10 a.m. Dec. 21, 3 p.m. Jan. 4 and 10 a.m. Jan. 18.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director of Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, said in a news release.

HICAP offers free counseling and information on Medicare issues, and the presentations are a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

For more information about the ‘Understanding Medicare’ presentation and to register, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222, 1-805-928-5663, seniors@kcbx.net or at www.centralcoastseniors.org.\

— Forrest McFarland