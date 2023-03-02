Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the Lobero

SANTA BARBARA — The Preservation Hall Jazz Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The legendary New Orleans ensemble is commemorating its six decades of music with its “Pass It On — 60th Anniversary Musical Celebration” tour. The band was formed by Allan Jaffe, who bought a New Orleans building with his wife, Sandra, and named it Preservation Hall.

The band has toured with singer Josh Groban and has shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Elvis Costello, The Grateful Dead and many other renowned musicians. Today, the ensemble is led by Allan’s son, Ben Jaffe.

While traditional New Orleans jazz remains the band’s core focus, the ensemble also explores original compositions, Afro-Cuban rhythms, R&B influences and collaborations with artists beyond the jazz spectrum.

Tickets cost $56 and $46 for general admission and $106 for VIP tickets, which include premier seating and a pre-show reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

To purchase, go to lobero.org or call the Lobero box office at 805-963-0761.

— Dave Mason