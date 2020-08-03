Preserving history

Santa Barbara City Council to discuss Historical Resources Ordinance

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The Arlington Theatre, built in 1931, is a historic property in Santa Barbara that the Historical Resources Element aims to preserve and protect.

The Santa Barbara City Council will receive an update Tuesday on the status of proposed amendments to the Historical Resources Ordinance and describe the next steps in the process toward final adoption.

The Historic Resources Element, adopted in 2012, aims to promote historic preservation through identification, designation and protection of historic resources, according to the council agenda report.

The Spanish-Colonial style Santa Barbara County Courthouse was completed in 1929 and still functioning, and is among the historical properties the city aims to preserve.

The key amendments proposed by the city’s HRE include “a new process to initiate, nominate and designate historic districts,” along with a new section on enforcement and penalties.

The HRE also wants to “streamline the process for designating historic resources and identifying properties eligible for designation as historic resources.”

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Santa Barbara High School was established in 1875 and designated an official California and city historic landmark in November 2005. The high school is protected under the Historical Resources Ordinance.

The amendments also establish a certificate of appropriateness process to “review and approve minor alterations to historic resources administratively,” along with “creating a consistent format for Findings to alter, relocate or demolish each type of historic resource.”

These proposed amendments attempt to implement the goals of the HRE, which are protecting and enhancing historic resources and increasing awareness, appreciation, cooperation and preservation, per the agenda report.

In addition to the amendments to the Historical Resources Ordinance, the council will discuss the dangers of offshore production and trucking oil, and opposition to a proposal to restart offshore oil production and transport oil by truck.

Mission Santa Barbara was founded on December 4, 1786, and is among the various designated historical landmarks. The city council will discuss amendments to the city’s Historical Resources Ordinance on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara’s Moreton Bay Fig Tree is believed to be the largest Ficus macrophylla in the United States, and was planted in 1876. It is considered historical by the city and is protected by the Historical Resources Ordinance.

The council agenda report called offshore oil production “a history of spills and environmental harm,” and pointed out the city council’s record of opposing oil development and transport.

Another item on the city council’s agenda includes an update from the Commercial Fishing Subcommittee regarding the needs of the local commercial fishing industry for more property suitable for storage and processing needs.

A nonprofit representing the industry, the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, indicated that approximately 47,000 total square feet of both open space and processing facility is needed to fully serve Santa Barbara’s commercial fishing fleet, according to the council agenda report.

In order to obtain this rough acre of property to support gear storage, fish processing, cold storage and office space, the industry is in need of funding to continue the efforts.

The council will also discuss executing a $10 million grant for the reactivation of the Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant Project. In that, it will explore establishing a dual purpose designated reserve for the plant to fund capital maintenance and modifications of the facilities, and mitigate the potential repayment risk associated with the grant.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be held virtually. To watch the meeting, visit http://www.santabarbaraca.gov.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com