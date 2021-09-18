Preserving murals

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe Ortega Park Master Plan has moved a step closer with the Santa Barbara Planning Commission’s approval Thursday. The plan looks at ways to preserve the Santa Barbara park’s 18 murals during its renovation. The next step is for the plan to be considered by the Architectural Board of Review. Above, “Deportes” is among the murals that would be relocated under the proposal. This is part of the “Aztec Chumash Solstice,” which is among the murals that would be re-envisioned by local artists with the original artist’s permission under the plan. Playground equipment is near “Niños de Maíz,” one of the murals that will be relocated during construction. This design is part of “Codex Cospi,” one of the murals that would be re-envisioned by local artists with the original artist’s permission under the plan. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Dave Mason Managing Editor previous post Home matches begin today for UCSB men’s water polo next post 110 COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.