President Biden announces Supreme Court nominee

President makes historic choice with Ketanji Brown Jackson

COURTESY PHOTO

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — The White House announced Friday President Joe Biden had selected a nominee to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

President Biden picked Ketanji Brown Jackson, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, to replace Justice Breyer. Judge Jackson’s nomination fulfills Mr. Biden’s pledge on the campaign trail to nominate the first black woman to the court.

“For too long, our government, our courts haven’t looked like America,” President Biden said Friday. “I believe it is time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation.”

Judge Jackson thanked President Biden for the nomination during her speech, which she gave while flanked by the president and vice president on either side.

“Among my many blessings, and indeed the very first, is the fact that I was born in this great country,” Ms. Jackson said. “The United States of America is the greatest beacon of hope and democracy the world has ever known. I was also blessed from my early days to have had a supportive and loving family. My mother and father, who have been married for 54 years, are at their home in Florida right now, and I know that they could not be more proud.”

Judge Jackson has also received Republican support in the past, likely making her confirmation process less contentious.

“A former clerk for Justice Breyer, Judge Jackson has broad experience across the legal profession — as a federal appellate judge, a federal district court judge, a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an attorney in private practice, and as a federal public defender,” the White House said in a statement. “Judge Jackson has been confirmed by the Senate with votes from Republicans as well as Democrats three times. Judge Jackson is an exceptionally qualified nominee as well as an historic nominee, and the Senate should move forward with a fair and timely hearing and confirmation.”

Also impressed with her is U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara.

“Based on what I’ve been able to read so far, this judge who’s being nominated seems to have an exceptional, distinguished jurisprudence experience that will make her a great candidate for Supreme Court justice,” Rep. Carbajal told the News-Press Friday.

The congressman added he was glad to see the nomination of the court’s first black woman. “All our institutions in our democracy and certainly the Supreme Court should reflect the diversity of the American people. She will add to the diversity that reflects our country.”

Justice Breyer announced his retirement in January.

Casey Harper works at The Center Square’s Washington, D.C., bureau.

News-Press Managing Editor Dave Mason contributed to this report.