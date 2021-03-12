President signs COVID relief package into law

President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package into law on Thursday, sending much-needed financial assistance to Americans impacted by the pandemic.

While Democrats failed to include some progressive parts of the bill, such as increasing the minimum wage, the final version is being touted as one of the most consequential anti-poverty bills of the modern era, according to national media reports.

The $1,400 stimulus checks could be sent out as soon as this weekend to individuals making less than $75,000 and couples making less than $150,000.

From extended unemployment benefits and increased child tax credit to billions for efforts to reopen schools and restaurants, the package aims to lift nearly 12 million people out of poverty, and economists estimate it could bring the country back to near full employment in as little as a year.

— Grayce McCormick